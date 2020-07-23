My.Games sees a revenue increase of 46% year-on-year for Q2 2020

Publishing firm My.Games saw a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue as it hit $152 million in Q2 2020.

The increase in revenue is impressive, and builds upon the 13.4 per cent year-on-year rise the American Dad! Apocalypse Soon publisher had in Q1. As the Russian company continues to expand internationally, its games reached 700 million users throughout quarter two.

In terms of international revenue, My.Games grew 54 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, across Europe, the firm experienced a rise in revenue as it generated 34 per cent, 77 per cent and 55 per cent more year-over-year in Germany, the UK and France respectively.

"The unprecedented challenges faced by the world and the games industry in 2020 have had a noticeable impact on our results this quarter. Due to worldwide lockdown measures, we have seen an overall increase in the number of players playing our games and in the amount of time spent playing them," said My.Games general manager Volker Boenigk.

"As our growth this quarter shows, we are experienced in bringing both PC and console games to the European market and scaling them effectively. As we move forward, we will be looking to reinvest our growth from this quarter into new partners and teams."

Mobile success

In Q2 2020, 67 per cent of My.Games revenue came from its mobile division. Furthermore, its top five grossing titles were War Robots, Hustle Castle – which has hit 64 million downloads – Left to Survive, Zero City, and Love Sick: Interactive Stores. The latter of which has accumulated 19 million installs since its February launch.

On top of this, there was a 39 per cent rise in in-app spending across the company's library in H1. An impressive increase, given the global average sits at 21.2 per cent year-on-year. In the UK, mobile revenue grew 65 per cent year-over-year – American Dad! Apocalypse Soon saw a 78 per cent increase in the country.

"In the face of challenges posed to our global teams, we successfully launched three titles in Q2," said Boenigk.

"We also smoothly integrated with a new partner, BeIngame, to support Zero City on mobile. We are constantly reaching new audiences as our portfolio diversifies and grows. Despite the mitigation of risks needed in the industry right now, we will continue hitting our targets throughout 2020 and 2021."