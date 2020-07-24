Apple commissions a new report to show its strict App Store rules make for a better experience

Apple has defended its App Store policies as it claims to be in line with other digital storefronts.

The American tech firm has commissioned a report (via GamesIndustry.biz) from the Analysis Group in a bid to show that it has a good storefront that matches other competitors in the market. As part of the study, the iOS storefront is compared to not only other mobile stores, but digital marketplaces too.

Overall, 37 storefronts were included in the report for comparison with the App Store. Such examples include Google Play, Samsung Galaxy Store, Amazon Appstore, and the Microsoft Store. The iPhone maker takes a 30 per cent commission rate from apps on its storefront, a number that matches a variety of stores, including Android's Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo.

However, the reason Apple comes under so much scrutiny is because of the rules that it has in place for the App Store. But the Analysis Group has defended the American firm, as it is explained in the report that all digital marketplaces have rules, and it is essential that they do.

Rules for a reason

"It is widely recognized that the success of digital marketplaces depends on their ability to connect buyers and sellers and generate valuable interactions," reads the report.

"Because trust and integrity are central to making buyers and sellers comfortable trading on the platform, digital marketplaces often employ common rules and enforcement strategies to foster such an environment."

Moreover, it is claimed that Apple enforces such strict rules on apps to ensure that they are safe and reliable, thus building trust with its customers.

"A lack of adequate policing and governance can undermine such trust and integrity, leading to an unsuccessful platform. Ridesharing apps perform background checks on drivers and use rating systems for drivers and riders. Apple, as mentioned above, uses a strict vetting process to review the apps, ensuring that they are safe, reliable, and bring value to customers."

Recently, Apple changed its App Store policies in China. From August 1st, all apps and games with in-app purchases will require a license from the government to be released on the storefront.