Ukie launches new event with focus on musical talent in the games industry

The UK trade body Ukie has launched its first event dedicated to the musical side of the games industry.

Titled Game Changers, the event will take place on August 6th and will showcase both established and emerging music talent from within the UK games industry. It will be sponsored by the upcoming music-based game FUSER, by Harmonix and NCSOFT.

The event will be hosted in London's Loading Bar and will be streamed on Ukie's Twitch channel from 7:30pm to 11:00pm BST. There will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live content, featuring sets from artists such as Chipzel, Circuit Board, and Nyokeë.

Furthermore, viewers can make donations during Game Changers. Any money raised will be given to GamesAid and Mermaids. The former is a games industry charity, while the latter supports gender-diverse children.

Feel the music

"Music plays such an important role in bringing games to life. We're really excited to demonstrate the work of so many fantastic musicians and composers and inspire the next generation of music talent to think about what they can do in games," said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE.

NCSOFT director of product marketing Alex Friend added: "We're delighted to be partnering with Ukie for this important night of music. The line-up features five incredibly impressive talents, and we can't wait to see what they have in store on August 6th."

Earlier this month, Ukie teamed up with a variety of European trade bodies to create the new EuroPlay Games contest.