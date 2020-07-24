Hypercasual game Color Switch returns with endless runner sequel Color Switch World

Color Switch has returned for a sequel to the 2016 hit with a new game, Color Switch World.

CEO and creator David Reichelt explained that he wanted to offer returning Color Switch players a new experience. As such, he took different numerous inspirations when creating the sequel, specifically from films such as Blade Runner, Tron, and Akira.

Color Switch World is a hypercasual title that puts players in control of a colour changing ball as they tackle obstacles in an endless runner. The game is available on Android and iOS. It's predecessor, Color Switch, accumulated 150 million downloads in 15 months.

Being inspired

"For Color Switch World we really wanted to give our players a new and exciting experience. This game will give them a glimpse of how we will take the brand in new directions in the future," said Color Switch CEO and Creator David Reichelt.

"I took inspiration from designs that personally inspire me and worked to infuse pieces of them into the game; I grew up in the 80s, so a lot of movies and games from that time period are a constant inspiration for my games."

Color Switch made headlines when it was first launched largely due to the inital release being built in codeless engine Buildbox.