Epic Games has given $42 million to 600 developers as part of its MegaGrants scheme

Epic Games has given out $42 million in funding to 600 developers as part of its Epic MegaGrants scheme.

As announced via its website, the initiative was launched just over a year ago – first announced at GDC 2019 – with the intent of giving support to development teams and individuals that use the company's Unreal Engine.

By December 2019, just eight months after being implemented, the scheme had aided 200 developers with a total of $13 million, which surpassed its predecessor Unreal Dev Grants.

I support you

Tech firm AMD has joined Epic, offering its support for the MegaGrants initiative. As such it has pledged 200 AMD Ryzen 7 3800X desktop processors, which can be part of giveaways for new and existing recipients.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome AMD as our newest Epic MegaGrants contributor. Software development requires high-performance computing solutions, and giving easier access to Ryzen processors to more creators supports our goal to help people succeed," said Epic MegaGrants director Jeff Peres.

Of course, AMD is not the first company to offer its support. Last year, Magic Leap provided the Fortnite creator with 500 devices as part of the new campaign.