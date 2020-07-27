Huuuge Games acquires Finnish games studio Double Star

Mobile games developer and publisher Huuuge Games has acquired Finnish games studio Double Star.

The companies have already worked together having released casual RPG Bow Land. The deal has cemented Huuuge Games' presence in Finland, with Double Star being based in Helsinki.

Currently, the studio has over 15 games in its library which have collectively accumulated more than 50 million downloads.

"We are really excited to join forces with such an innovative and exciting industry giant like Huuuge Games. We know this acquisition will further enable Double Star to grow and focus on what we're best at: creating high-quality games which engage millions of players across the globe," said Double Star co-founder Tuomas Erikoinen.

Growing and growing

"We are delighted to be acquiring Double Star studio, an innovative game studio founded by industry veterans with track records of developing and releasing numerous successful games. Since Huuuge is already working with Double Star studio in the development of Bow Land, we already have first-hand experience of their knowledge of the industry and particular expertise in mobile gaming," said Huuuge Games CEO Anton Gauffin.

"This acquisition marks another step forward in our Build-and-Buy strategy and our increasing focus on inorganic growth opportunities. Finland has been - and continues to be - one of the world's best hubs for gaming talent. As a global company, our talent-driven strategy has proven itself time and time again in Poland, Israel, Germany and the USA. We expect to replicate this success in Finland starting with Double Star Studios."

Double Star is not the first company to be acquired by Huuuge Games this year. Earlier this month, the mobile games specialist bought interactive ads firm Playable Platform.