The Pokémon Company teams up with CASETiFY for another collaboration

Tech accessories firm CASETiFY has teamed up with The Pokémon Company for another collaboration.

The theme will represent 90s nostalgia for fans of the original games and will feature a range of products created by CASETiFY such as drop resistant cases.

Some of the designs will feature fan-favourite Pokémon such as Pikachu, and the three original starter Pokémon, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle, all of which have maintained popularity over the years.

Furthermore, the designs will embrace the sticker-style from the previous collaboration, with a tie-dye twist. As a three-part series, the first drop will occur on August 12th with worldwide shipping. For those that are interested, you can sign up on the waiting list to get early access to the collection.

A great catch

"The CASETiFY & Pokémon collaboration is one of our most talked-about and globally loved releases. We're thrilled to bring fans another round of amazing designs, this time incorporating nostalgic patterns from the '90s on our signature cases," said CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company teamed up with UNIQLO for a line of Pokémon Go t-shirts.