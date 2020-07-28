News

The Pokémon Company teams up with CASETiFY for another collaboration

The Pokémon Company teams up with CASETiFY for another collaboration
By , Staff Writer

Tech accessories firm CASETiFY has teamed up with The Pokémon Company for another collaboration.

The theme will represent 90s nostalgia for fans of the original games and will feature a range of products created by CASETiFY such as drop resistant cases.

Some of the designs will feature fan-favourite Pokémon such as Pikachu, and the three original starter Pokémon, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle, all of which have maintained popularity over the years.

Furthermore, the designs will embrace the sticker-style from the previous collaboration, with a tie-dye twist. As a three-part series, the first drop will occur on August 12th with worldwide shipping. For those that are interested, you can sign up on the waiting list to get early access to the collection.

A great catch

"The CASETiFY & Pokémon collaboration is one of our most talked-about and globally loved releases. We're thrilled to bring fans another round of amazing designs, this time incorporating nostalgic patterns from the '90s on our signature cases," said CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng.

Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company teamed up with UNIQLO for a line of Pokémon Go t-shirts.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jul 23rd, 2019

The Pokemon Company partners with Tencent on new games

as News May 10th, 2019

The Pokemon Company partners with DeNA for new mobile game

Comment & Opinion Jun 25th, 2020

Opinion: I completed Pokemon Cafe Mix in two days, and I probably won't go back

as News Jun 24th, 2020

﻿Tencent and The Pokemon Company debut Pokemon Unite

Profile Jun 1st, 2020

The Pokemon Company senior attorney Kathy Carpenter on shifting from public defense to Pikachu

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies