CES 2021 is going to be all digital

By , Staff Writer

Annual tech event CES will go all-digital for its 2021 outing.

As announced via its website, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has decided to make its event online only for the health and safety of exhibitors and attendees, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future. You'll be able to participate in all the awe-inspiring moments of CES wherever you are in the world. We are designing a unique experience for the tech industry," said the CTA.

There will be a number of changes to CES 2021 to give those that attend a more personalised experience.

First and foremost, as with any conference, there will be speakers and keynotes on the technology world which will include announcements and insights. On top of this, there will be product showcases that will allow attendees to explore products, services, and witness live demos.

Finally, people will be able to take part in meetings with options to expand your network as they connect with others through roundtable discussions, live interactions and meetups.

"Technology has helped us all work, learn and connect during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has presented real solutions to help solve complex global challenges. We recognise that, particularly in these uncertain times, it is the partnerships of some of the most creative minds that bring the best solutions to life," said the CTA.


