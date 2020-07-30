Early Bird offer ends next week; book today and save more than $300 on Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

There’s just over one month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 takes centre stage, alongside partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE!, from September 14-18 for a full week of seminars, panels, networking, fringe events and more. There’s just one week left to save more than $300 with our Early Bird ticket offer, so be sure to buy your ticket soon and don’t miss out!
As we’re unable to return to beautiful Finland this year, we’re taking our annual Helsinki show online and injecting as much Finnish flavour as possible, from dedicated content on our ‘Finland’s Finest’ track to the fantastic IGDA Mentor Café.
With both events combined, you can expect to see over 1,500 industry professionals online, networking digitally with one another and learning from 250 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry.
What’s in store for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital?
- 5 days
- 21 conference tracks
- 170+ sessions
- 170+ hours of video content
- 250+ speakers
- 1,500+ virtual attendees
- Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
- Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- The Pocket Gamer 2020 Sessions
- Blockchain Pitching Sessions
- Dedicated Discord server
- Journalist Bar
- Yoga
- Free access to our meeting platform
At midnight on Thursday August 6, our Early Bird offer ends. Book your ticket today to save more than $300 before the prices go up and don’t miss out on Europe’s biggest B2B mobile games industry conference.
