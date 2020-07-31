Sky: Children of the Light soars past 35 million downloads

Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light has hit 35 million downloads after a successful launch in China.

As reported by GamesBeat, the game was released in China on July 9th, 2020. Since then, the game has accumulated an additional 15 million downloads, just five million shy of the 20 million installs it has generated from the rest of the world in its first year.

The increased number of downloads is likely helped by its Android presence, as the game was exclusive to iOS devices until April 7th, 2020.

Sky: Children of the light was released on July 19th 2019 via the App Store. Within five days, thatgamecompany's new social adventure game had proven popular as it racked up one million downloads.