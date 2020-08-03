Microsoft continuing TikTok acquisition discussions after speaking with Donald Trump

Microsoft has confirmed the company is still in talks to acquire social media platform TikTok after further discussions with US president Donald Trump.

As reported by Reuters, Trump has given the company 45 days to secure a deal for the Chinese app, despite his initial dismissal of the idea. However, Microsoft will continue to involve the president throughout the process.

It is no secret that relations between the US and China are strained, an issue that has seen the ByteDance owned app come under scrutiny with multiple high-profile people – including president Trump himself, who has stated the possibility of banning TikTok in the country.

Trump himself believes the social media app is being used to send data back to China, a danger to national security and US citizens. However, despite the president's distaste for the short-clip app, his advisors pointed out that many young people use TikTok, and should he ban it, his younger supporters could feel alienated.

Investigation ongoing

In July, the US started an investigation into TikTok after it was alleged that it had breached the privacy of children. At that time, the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo suggested that the country could well ban the app.

However, Pompeo has insisted it is aware that the president's concerns need to be addressed and that a full security check will be used before any acquisition will take place. Furthermore, the company has promised that all discussions will be completed no later than September 15th, 2020.

"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the president's concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the US, including the US Treasury," said Microsoft in a blog update.

"Microsoft appreciates the US Government's and President Trump's personal involvement as it continues to develop strong security protections for the country."

Moreover, the company has made it clear that just because discussions are taking place, there is no guarantee a deal will go through. Last month, TikTok announced that it would be leaving the Hong Kong market due to the change in Chinese national security laws.