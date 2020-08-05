The digital Big Indie roadshow continues with new pitches announced for August, September and October

Normally we’d be on the road right about now, travelling from country to country and conference to conference in order to highlight the best indie talent the world has to offer. Obviously that is sadly not possible at the moment, however, that’s not going to stop us from showcasing the best indie talent in the world.

No not at all, and thanks to an amazing launch of the Digital Big Indie Pitches at the Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, we decided to let The Big Indie Pitch step out on its own as it normally would in order to continue its mission.

Even better, our next upcoming pitches are right around the corner, and we're looking for indie developers of all platforms to sign up right now!

The Digital Big Indie Pitch

First up, on the week of August 24th, we'll be hosting our Digital Big Indie Pitch #3 at the exact time when we would normally be in Germany for Europe's biggest gaming celebration. What's more, we’ve partnered with one of the world’s biggest Indie celebrations in the form of the Indie Arena Booth in order to highlight the best and brightest indie developers we can both discover.

An insight into our last Digital Big Indie Pitch

This is then swiftly followed by our third digital conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki, which takes place from September 14-18 and of course, includes both the Mobile and PC+Console editions of The Digital Big Indie Pitch, two pitches that are brought to us thanks to some amazing sponsors, including publisher Chorus Worldwide (PC+Console Edition), Jam City and Supersonic (Mobile Edition).

2020 Season Sponsors

The support for the pitches doesn't end there though, as this year we've been fortunate enough to be supported by not one, but two season sponsors, and it would be remiss of us not to mention how grateful we are to both of them.

First up is Kwalee, a company that has sponsored us now for nearly two years, and have been a supporter of the Digital Big Indie Pitch right from its inception. Kwalee is one of the world's leading hyper-casual publishers and is currently on the lookout for great games from developers with an understanding of the fast-paced and rewarding world of hyper-casual gaming. Obviously they will be a part of our Mobile judging panel given their expertise, so developers wanted to meet them should definitely apply.

Our 2020 Season Sponsors

In addition to Kwalee, joining us for the second half of 2020 as a Season Sponsor is 2018 and 2019 season sponsor G-Star. Back to support The Big Indie Pitch and indie developers around the world for the third year running, G-Star is the annual South Korean computer and video game trade show.

G-Star is a one-stop, accessible gateway to the Asian market and it sees the biggest players in publishing, development and investment gather every year to do business and set the industry trends. Much like many other conferences, this year the B2B aspect will be held online, and for those not wanting to miss out, then you'll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled to PocketGamer.Biz, as we'll soon have more details about how you can grab your ticket.

Prizes

Back to the pitch though, and it goes without saying that there are amazing prizes on offer for both pitches, which include bespoke packages for Steel Media's range of websites for the top three to promote their games, alongside being highlighted in our winners' article. However, on top of this, all of our pitchers will receive written feedback, be covered editorially, and get the chance to network and connect with our amazing judges. Those who are accepted to be a part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki's pitches also get free tickets to the show too. Links, which include details of how to enter can be found at the bottom of this article.

So, hopefully, this is more than enough to convince you to sign up. However, we do of course have more information, including how to enter any of these pitches on The Big Indie Pitch website, and the links below. Of course, we’ll have more digital (and hopefully the return of our physical) pitches to announce very soon, but until then, we’re very much looking forward to seeing and highlighting as much indie talent as is humanly possible at a time when it is needed more than ever.

Upcoming Big Indie Pitch Event Pages & Registration

August 26 - The Big Indie Pitch Digital #3 (Mobile Edition)

September 15 - The Big Indie Pitch (PC+Console Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #3

September 16 - The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #3

October 14 - The Big Indie Pitch Digital #4 (Mobile Edition)

More coming soon so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page here and over on BigIndiePitch.com.