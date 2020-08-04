Apple faces new $1.4 billion lawsuit over patent infringement

Chinese AI firm Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology has filed a ¥10 billion ($1.4 billion) lawsuit against Apple.

As reported by Reuters, the artificial intelligence specialist – also known as Xiao-i – has claimed the American tech giant has infringed on its patents, and not for the first time. It sued Apple back in 2012 over its voice recognition tech.

Taking to social media, the company asked that Apple stop "manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing" any product that is in violation of its patents. More specifically, Xiao-i has insisted that Apple's famous virtual assistant Siri impedes on a license that it was granted in 2009, five years that the Chinese firm first applied for it. The iOS creator has claimed that its software does not breach the patent.

"We are disappointed Xiao-i Robot has filed another lawsuit. We look forward to presenting the facts to the court, and we will continue to focus on delivering the best products and services in the world to our customers," said Apple in a statement.

It's a court date

Xiao-i is not the first company to file a lawsuit against Apple this year. In June, it came to light that a suit was presented through the US District Court for the Northern District of California as an American parent complained about loot boxes. The plaintiff – Rebecca Taylor – sued as her son had spent money on the in-game purchase option through the App Store.

An argument has been made that Apple should include loot boxes in the description of a game. Moreover, the tech giant has agreed to pay up to $500 million to customers who submit a complaint in regards to the company slowing down older iPhone models. Each consumer can claim for $25 per device.