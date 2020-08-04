EA secures the licensing rights to AC Milan and Inter Milan for its FIFA series

Electronic Arts has secured the licensing rights to Italian football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the new agreement will see both Serie A teams included in EA Sports FIFA. Now that it holds the license, EA can not only add the clubs but user player likeness and kits which will be featured in FIFA 21. Although nothing has been said on the mobile version at this time, the teams could be added.

The American publisher snapped the licenses after AC Milan, and Inter Milan parted ways with Konami, the company behind the PES series.

Separate ways

However, while EA may have secured partnerships with the Milan-based teams, it did lose the license to fellow Serie A club AS Roma. In the next instalment of FIFA, the Italian squad will be known as Roma FC. However, the players will still be included.

It has been confirmed that AS Roma will be replaced with Roma FC in FIFA Mobile, as with the PC and console game, and the club will include the real-life players.

Earlier this year, Nexon signed a deal with EA to publish FIFA Mobile in South Korea, a move that proved to be successful as the football game generated 1.2 million downloads within its first 24 hours in the country.