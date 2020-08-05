Microsoft pins down September 15th launch date for Project xCloud Game Pass Ultimate beta

More than 100 games will be available to mobile users when Project xCloud joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th.

As revealed in a blog update, the cloud gaming platform will launch in beta in 22 markets worldwide for Android devices. By doing this, the company will be able to scale the service to meet the demand of millions of players. However, it is in preview on iOS devices in the UK, US and Canada.

The markets eligible include Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

Project xCloud was first confirmed to be becoming part of Xbox Game Pass last month.

On the go

Not only will users be able to play their games on mobile devices, but they will also be able to carry over progress from their Xbox and compete or cooperate with friends. Included in the streaming service will be Gears 5, Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, and Dontnod's upcoming adventure title Tell Me Why.

"As we've committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it's our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release," said Microsoft corporate vice president for Project xCloud Kareem Choudhry.

For those that are interested in Project xCloud and do plan to take their Xbox action on the go with them, Microsoft is launching an official mobile controller for the service.