Unity Technologies, Tenjin, Finnish Game Jam and NCSOFT confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

It is just over a month before Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 hits the internet! Taking place entirely online, from Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, it’s the latest in our series of much-loved conferences for the games industry. And today we’re excited to reveal the next set of expert speakers and panellists.

Over 1,500 industry professionals from around the world will log onto their computers to do business, network with each other and learn from more than 250 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry on a total of 21 themed conference tracks. We’re celebrating Finland in particular - it’s the time of year when we’re usually to be found swapping business cards in Helsinki - but make no mistake, it’s global and it’s online and it’s crammed with the best international developers, publishers, investors and toolmakers.

Each track will be streamed live, recorded and made available on demand, so with a ticket you can interact with our speakers during their talks through our Q&As or catch up at a later time if you’re unavailable for the stream.

Take a deep breath as we reveal the latest confirmed speakers. Who will you be learning from next month?

L-R: Mark Robinson, Finn-Lily Heartwood, Oliver Kern, Ganbayar (Kana) Bayaraa

We’re delighted to announce that Unity Technologies’ GM deltaDNA Mark Robinson will be joining us online for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, where he will be sharing his expertise in the live ops field.

Bombay Play’s co-founder and director Oliver Jones shows you how you can deal with live ops as a startup, with a small team. Meanwhile, Lockwood Publishing’s CCO Oliver Kern focuses his session on music events inside games. Unicorn Pirates Studio’s senior live ops producer Finn-Lily Heartwood talks about diversity and inclusion in live ops content for mobile games.

Tenjin’s customer success manager Ganbayar (Kana) Bayaraa deconstructs hypercasual and social games with a panel of experts.

L-R: Shahid Ahmad, Jonas Gundersen, Yan Perng, Brian Sapp

We love indies!

Ian Scarffe reveals the ways indie developers can take advantage of EU funds

Finnish Game Jam’s vice-president Teemu Kokkonen looks at the indie scene in Finland and gives an overview of the Finnish Game Jam’s role in that.

Belka Games’ VP of business development Yuri Krasilknikov offers lessons of growing from a small indie studio into a large studio. Crescent Code’s director Shahid Ahmad and Pixel Noire Games’ Lead Designer Javier Barnes discuss going indie after the current Covid-19 crisis.

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ COO Jonas Gundersen appears on a panel where he will be discussing how to properly build a brand, create a clear product vision and avoid issues on the way. Drake Star Partners’ partner Michael Metzger appears on a fireside chat where he will be discussing learning from the best companies.

Also, European Commission’s independent expert Ian Scarffe shows the ways indie developers can take advantage of EU funds.

L-R: Christian Facey, Vanessa Rouhani, Eamonn Vann-Harris, Cyrstal Mills

Top business insights

Stephen Hey heads his own session looking at investment from a developers’ perspective

Speaking of which, key talking points at our Pocket Gamer Connects conference remain investment and funding. Konvoy Ventures’ managing partner Jason Chapman features on a panel where he discusses what investors are looking for now, whereas HeyStephenHey’s Stephen Hey heads his own session looking at investment from a developers’ perspective.

Transcend Fund’s principal Graham Gockley looks at what are the next big acquisitions in the games industry and what is driving them with a panel of other experts. ChargeUp Games’ co-founder Adam Flanders and Jam City’s VP, user acquisition marketing Brian Sapp discuss with a panel on the ways you can use UA funding effectively. Meanwhile AudioMob’s founder and CEO Christian Facey features in the lineup with his session titled ‘Monetise, not Bastardise’.

Dark Horse Digital’s founder and project manager Jason Frazer appears on a panel alongside ChargeUp Games’ co-founder Kevin Flynn and Jam City’s SVP, publishing and product marketing Vanessa Rouhani to see what publishers do for their money.

Real Media Now’s co-founder and head of business development Dan Anahory, together with a panel, identifies the new generation of ad formats.

L-R Brittany Bagnall, Alexander Champlin, Matthaus Krzykowski, Foad Shahbazi

The wider entertainment world

How can other media formats such as TV and films learn from the games industry? And vice versa? Do make sure to tune in for our new Beyond Games track. Rebellion’s talent acquisition manager Eamonn Vann-Harris and Behaviour Interactive’s head of business development, Europe Stefan Kreutzer discuss with a panel of other industry leaders.

Arcane Circus’ co-founder and lead artist Molly Heady-Carroll appears alongside Half Mermaid’s game director and owner Sam Barlow on a panel which focuses on drawing inspiration from outside games. Novelist, TV writer and comic creator Paul Cornell reveals the secrets of character creation, in this new track.

Alexander Champlin takes a dive into the PC and console market in Asia and its influence in the esports scene

Playtra’s game director and founder Dan Bernardo discusses alternative storytelling in games, while also featuring on a panel which focuses on games as a cultural force. SpecialEffect’s founder and CEO Dr. Mick Donegan shows you how games are a force for good, and how the SpecialEffect charity is having a worldwide impact by working with the industry.

Esports Insider/Benzinga’s journalist Crystal Mills and Cherry Pick Talent’s founder and commercial director Brittany Bagnall discuss some of the new channels for influencers, while NCSOFT’s associate general counsel Yan Perng also appears on a panel where these experts will look at content moderation.

Meanwhile, remember it’s not just mobile that gets attention at our conferences: Niko Partners’ senior analyst, esports Alexander Champlin takes a dive into the PC and console market in Asia and its influence in the esports scene. Teravision Games’ CEO Enrique Fuentes joins us for a session on how they developed their high-energy VR title Neon Fury.

Tenjin’s platform director Matthaus Krzykowski shows how they were preparing their customers for the iOS 14 attribution switch, while Niantic’s network operations manager Foad Shahbazi looks at what 5G means for gaming.

