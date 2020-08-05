Glu Mobile's Q2 2020 revenue increases 40 per cent year-on-year to $133.3 million

Glu Mobile grew 40 per cent year-on-year as it generated $133.3 million in revenue in Q2 2020.

Moreover, company bookings grew a staggering 79 per cent year-over-year as it brought in $182 million. The increased numbers come from the firm's library performance as multiple games experienced a record-breaking quarter – highlighted games included Design Home, Covet Fashion, and Tap Sports Baseball, the latter of which launched in March, after a month in soft-launch.

Since its release earlier this year, Disney Sorcerer's Arena has generated $22.1 million, giving the game a good start. However, perhaps the most impressive performer was Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, as the game grossed $20.1 million, a rise of 320 per cent year-on-year.

A record quarter

"The second-quarter financial results were the best in Glu's history. We saw record quarterly bookings in all three of our Growth Games and the continued resurgence of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Diner DASH Adventures. Additionally, our latest launch, Disney Sorcerer's Arena, showed strength in its first full quarter," said Glu Mobile CEO Nick Earl.

"This progress reinforces our growth objective of stacking bookings that scale and increase profitability over time. Looking ahead, our focus is to continue to drive strong Growth Game performance through our live ops, develop our robust pipeline of new potential Growth Games, and strategically layer on accretive acquisitions."