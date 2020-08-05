Riot is giving its employees a week off to "disconnect, recharge, and reboot"

Riot Games will give all of its staff a week off which will start on August 10th.

In a company update, the American firm explained that all employees would be given the time to allow them to "disconnect, recharge, and reboot." In an industry known for putting staff members through an exhausting crunch, it makes a nice change to see a company take this approach.

The Legends of Runeterra creator claimed it is all too aware of crunch, deadlines and the effects it can have on a team. As such, Riot insisted "We owe it to ourselves and to you to prioritize our health as a team (well, many teams) so we can bring you new experiences long into the future."

Staying healthy

"This has been a big year for Riot for a lot of reasons. Putting the 's' in Riot Games was perhaps our proudest moment as a company so far, but tending to so many new games is a delicate balance. Add COVID-19, working from home, and everything else going on in the world, and it can be hard to separate the 'work' and 'life' pieces of the work-life equation," said Riot.

As discussed by the American firm, the coronavirus threw a spanner in the works as it forced staff to work from home. However, Riot Games was one of several companies to do its part to help combat the disease. In Los Angeles, the League of Legends creator donated $1.5 million to relief efforts.