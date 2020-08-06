Develop:Brighton replaces physical event with digital-only conference due to coronavirus

Develop:Brighton will take place as a digital-only event this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new Develop:Brighton Digital event will take place on November 2nd-4th 2020, directly replacing the planned physical event. It will feature pre-recorded sessions from a range of industry speakers, with the Develop:Star Awards being held digitally on November 4th.

Passes for this year's physical event will be rolled over to next year, which is due to take place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on July 13th-15th 2021.

Stay safe

"Safety is paramount but due to the scale of Develop:Brighton it would be impossible to safely hold a physical event that would incorporate the conference, the expo, the Develop:Star Awards, and the numerous networking and social events which take place during the week," said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"So while it feels wrong to not be returning to Brighton this year, we're no less excited about what’s to come. Develop:Brighton Digital will be every bit as informative and entertaining as our attendees have come to expect from the event."

It is currently unclear how much of the existing lineup of speakers will still be attending the digital event. Previously, Bethesda's Todd Howard had been locked in as a keynote speaker, and there were plans for a dedicated mobile track for the first time in Develop:Brighton's history.