AT&T appears to be keeping hold of Warner Bros. Interactive

AT&T may have changed its mind about a possible sale of its games studios such as Warner Bros. Interactive.

In an open letter to employees, AT&T CEO Jason Kilar claimed that "Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group." He indicated that the rumoured sale of the studio would not come to pass.

Reports that the company was looking to unload its games arm started in June 2020. Should Warner Bros. Interactive be sold, it would come with 15 studios including Rocksteady and NetherRealm, known for the Batman Arkham series and Mortal Kombat respectively. At the time, publishing giants EA, Take-Two and Activision Blizzard displayed interest, with the former considering acquisition strategies.

Furthermore, Microsoft was reported to be interested in a possible deal last month, joining a host of major games companies.

Staying put

"The Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group continues to be led by Chairman Toby Emmerich. Warner Bros. Television Studios group continues to be led by Chairman Peter Roth," said Kilar.

"Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group, along with our Global Brands and Franchises team including DC led by Pam Lifford, and our Kids, Young Adults and Classics business led by Tom Ascheim, all focused on engaging fans with our brands and franchises through games and other interactive experiences."

Kilar went on to explain that he understood the changes that the company is undergoing would be challenging. However, the exec insisted that he and the team will "successfully navigate them."