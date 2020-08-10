News

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: Early Bird ends at midnight!

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: Early Bird ends at midnight!
By , Events Promotions Manager

The PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses are happening next week from August 17-18 and today is your last chance to save with our early bird offer before prices go up at midnight.

Our MasterClasses are a brand-new series of deep-dive workshops taking an in-depth look at various game design topics, delivered by some of the finest minds in the games industry. Each session runs for three hours, and is delivered through Zoom, with learning support tools like Miro, Mural and Google docs for group activities.

These workshops are no ordinary “listen and learn” lectures; tickets are limited and groups are small, meaning you will have plenty of opportunity to interact with the presenter and your fellow attendees throughout the session. You can expect a collaborative, practical experience so be ready to engage individually as well as through group activities, feedback and wider discussion.

For more information check out our preview article here.

Upcoming MasterClasses

Book now
You could save $130 on any of the four fantastic sessions above when you register before midnight tonight! Tickets are limited so be sure to book today to secure your place.

Multi-buy & group discounts
If you'd like to attend multiple MasterClasses you can book three workshops and get the fourth FREE! Alternatively, if you're booking for multiple people from the same company, take advantage of our 30% corporate discount for groups of six or more.

For multi-buy or group discounts, please email sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk to discuss your bespoke package.


Tags:
Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Events Promotions Manager

Related Articles

1 News Jul 23rd, 2020

Introducing PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: a series of deep-dive workshops exploring all things games design

Interview Aug 4th, 2020

GamesConsulting.net’s Nick Murray on game economy design and optimisation

Interview Jul 24th, 2020

Fundamentally Games' Oscar Clark on bringing games to live

News Nov 30th, 2018

Join us for the PG Christmas Mixer in association with Ogury

News Dec 5th, 2016

Tickets running out for Wednesday’s free webinar on the seven rules of game monetisation design

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies