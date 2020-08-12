Quakecon at Home raises more than $30,000 for charity

Bethesda has announced on Twitter that attendees of Quakecon at Home have raised more than $30,000 for a number of different charities.

The money raised will be spread between the NAACP Legal and Educational Fund, Direct Relief, The Trevor Project and Unicef. The online event took place over the weekend and featured 60 hours of livestreamed developer panels, gameplay, celebrity appearances and more.

Paws for thought

In a seperate charity initiative, the proceeds from the sale of two different T-shirts - sporting Dogvakhiin and Catodemon designs - were donated to the Dallas Pets Alive and Four Paws animal charities.

Quakecon is the latest even to go online in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Ubisoft held an announcement showcase, and this year's Gamescom and Devcom events will be held entirely online.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.