News

Quakecon at Home raises more than $30,000 for charity

Quakecon at Home raises more than $30,000 for charity
By , Contributing Editor

Bethesda has announced on Twitter that attendees of Quakecon at Home have raised more than $30,000 for a number of different charities.

The money raised will be spread between the NAACP Legal and Educational Fund, Direct Relief, The Trevor Project and Unicef. The online event took place over the weekend and featured 60 hours of livestreamed developer panels, gameplay, celebrity appearances and more.

Paws for thought

In a seperate charity initiative, the proceeds from the sale of two different T-shirts - sporting Dogvakhiin and Catodemon designs - were donated to the Dallas Pets Alive and Four Paws animal charities.

Quakecon is the latest even to go online in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Ubisoft held an announcement showcase, and this year's Gamescom and Devcom events will be held entirely online.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Harry Slater
Harry Slater
Contributing Editor

Harry used to be really good at Snake on the Nokia 5110. Apparently though, digital snake wrangling isn't a proper job, so now he writes words about games instead.

Related Articles

News Apr 28th, 2020

Bethesda donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

News Jul 3rd, 2020

Bethesda teams with Amazon Studios and Kilter Films on Fallout TV series

News Jun 29th, 2020

It looks like Bethesda has cancelled Commander Keen on mobile

News Mar 11th, 2020

Fallout Shelter Online potentially revealed for the West, pre-registrations open

News Dec 9th, 2019

Bethesda halts work on The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies