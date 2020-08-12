News

New research demonstrates the positive impact of videogames on young people's literacy

New research demonstrates the positive impact of videogames on young people's literacy
By , Contributing Editor

Research published today by the National Literacy Trust shows that videogames can help young people with their literacy, creativity and wellbeing.

The report, which is part of a joint initiative between the National Literary Trust, the Association of UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie) and Penguin Random House Children’s, involved a survey of 4,262 young people aged between 11 and 16 in the UK.

We've summarised the findings of the report below.

  • Video games can provide young people with a route into reading and writing, with 79% reading and 63% writing game-related materials regularly
  • Three quarters (73%) of reluctant readers say playing video games helps them feel like they are part of a story, while two-thirds (65%) say video games help them imagine being someone else, suggesting potential benefits for empathy
  • 3 in 5 (58%) young people declared an interest in writing or designing video games
  • Almost two thirds (60%) of parents say communicating with friends via video games during lockdown has helped their child’s mental wellbeing
  • Potential benefits of video games for literacy are strongest for boys and reluctant readers

Helpful hobby

In a press release discussing the research Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust, said: "We know that video games are a part of everyday life for so many children, young people and families across the UK, so it is exciting to uncover the opportunities that video game playing can provide for young people to engage in reading, stimulate creativity through writing, enhance communication with friends and family, and support empathy and wellbeing.

"COVID-19 has significantly disrupted young people’s literacy and learning in recent months, and we want to ensure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to identifying new and innovative ways to support children’s literacy when they return to school in September.

"Through our partnership with Ukie and Penguin Random House Children’s, we hope to be able to provide families and schools with the resources and tools they need to best harness the benefits of video games for young people’s literacy."

You can find more details on the research, as well as a raft of resources for young people and parents, on the National Literary Trust's website by clicking here.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Harry Slater
Harry Slater
Contributing Editor

Harry used to be really good at Snake on the Nokia 5110. Apparently though, digital snake wrangling isn't a proper job, so now he writes words about games instead.

Related Articles

News Jul 22nd, 2020

The UK games industry is showing resilience against the coronavirus

News Feb 4th, 2020

Female representation in the games industry still "significantly" below UK national average

News Apr 2nd, 2019

Mobile accounted for 29 per cent of all software sales in a record-breaking year for UK games

News Nov 28th, 2018

UK video games industry contributed over £1.069bn to country's economy in 2017

News Aug 31st, 2016

Ukie urges UK government to allow post-Brexit free movement of talent and data through Europe

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies