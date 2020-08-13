FREE entry for games industry jobseekers with careers week Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Looking for the next step in your professional career or perhaps you are searching for fantastic talent to add to your team? Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18!

Following a much-welcomed debut at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 in June, we decided to bring back our dedicated careers week to our annual Helsinki show in digital form. As you’re aware, many of the normal channels for recruitment have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other companies having to make difficult decisions with layoffs.

In order to support jobseekers during this difficult time and to help fill in some of the recruitment gaps, we will be running Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week once again which is supported by our sponsors, Hutch.

What does the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week entail?

Throughout the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, you can expect to see:

A digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused ‘recruitment’ talks, panels and round-tables/badged in the show

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

How can I get involved?

1. Jobseekers join us for free!

We are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work due to the current climate and looking for a new role.

This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki Digital 2020 including five days of professional talks and panels, the MeetToMatch meeting platform and more!

So if you’re a jobseeker looking for their next opportunity, you can apply for a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 right here.

2. Recruiters welcome!

We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent.

If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Contact us by using this form to share your vacancies with the games industry.

Not a jobseeker?

If you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - including Careers Week - you can register for your tickets now. You could save more than $190 with our Mid-Term discounts. Book now!