Zynga opens pre-registrations for Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells

American games firm Zynga has opened pre-registrations for its match-3 mobile title Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells.

At the moment, only players with an Android device can register their interest. However, at launch, the game based on the wizarding world penned by J.K Rowling will be available through both Google Play and the App Store. It will also be available on Amazon Kindle and Facebook.

Those that do pre-register will be among the first to be informed when the game is live. Furthermore, anyone that downloads Puzzles and Spells within its first week will be awarded a welcome bundle, which includes special rewards and power-ups.

You're a wizard

Likely to be a must-play for any and all Harry Potter fans, Zynga's new title features memorable moments from the franchise, as well as some fan-favourite characters, including Hagrid, Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall.

"With Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we'll be delighting fans with the memorable characters, sound and story of the original books and films. But we're also bringing more dimension to the match-3 genre. Players will earn XP and become more powerful, acquire and level up spells, engage in special events and connect and compete with one another through the Clubs feature," said Zynga publishing president Bernard Kim.

Earlier this week, the American firm launched a new casual card game dubbed Bluff Plus.