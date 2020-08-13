Blockchain-powered trading card game Doctor Who: Worlds Apart coming to mobile in 2021

Reality Clash developer Reality Gaming Group has partnered with the BBC to release a new blockchain-powered TCG called Doctor Who: Worlds Apart.

The free-to-play game will feature card-based characters from across the entire Doctor Who universe. It's the first time any BBC IP has been licensed for use on the blockchain.

Because the ownership of each unique card will be secured using the Ethereum blockchain, players will also be able to sell their cards and buy new cards, making trading a key part of the game experience.

The game element will see players collecting cards to build a deck, then battling out in head-to-head duels to see who has the best strategy.

A limited number of packs, each consisting of five cards of different rarities, will initially be available for purchase in October 2020.

A new set of packs featuring other Doctor Who characters will be available when the game launches on mobile in 2021 following its PC release.

What the Doctor ordered

Based on Reality Gaming Group's experience operating its first blockchain game mobile shooter Reality Clash, Doctor Who: Worlds Apart will use the Digital Asset Trading platform to securely create cards and enable players to trade them in an accessible and honest manner.

"We are tremendously excited to be working with BBC Studios to bring Doctor Who's huge global community an exciting new digital experience based on a pastime we all know and love – trading cards," commented co-founder Tony Pearce.

"The cards used in Doctor Who: Worlds Apart are both functional and collectible, so fans can actually own a piece of the game while they play."

John Kavanagh, Licensing Manager, Gaming and Interactive, BBC Studios, added: "This is what BBC Studios does so well, exploring new technologies and bringing our most iconic brand to an area of the gaming industry which we're sure will engage and thrill fans."

More details can be found at the game's website.