My Talking Tom Friends was the most downloaded mobile game for July 2020

Outfit7's My Talking Tom Friends was the most downloaded game in July as it racked up nearly 36 million installs according to Sensor Tower.

The majority of these came from India at 29.7 per cent, while 11 per cent were generated in Brazil. The virtual pet game has proven popular since its launch, as it hit 60 million downloads in just two weeks, crossing the 100 million threshold in time to celebrate Talking Tom's 10th anniversary.

With over 32 million downloads, Voodoo's Stack Colors! claimed second place, a spot it also claimed on Google Play as a new entry. Yet again, India was responsible for the majority of installs with 18.6 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 8.7 per cent.

The top five games by downloads were rounded off with Sybo's Subway Surfers – which recently broke three billion installs – Garena Free Fire, and Tencent's PUBG Mobile. The latter generated the most revenue of any mobile game last month.

You're new

In July, there were numerous new entries in the charts. First of all, Cube Surfer by Voodoo, which claimed the No.7 spot overall with 17.6 million downloads. While new to the top downloads chart, it held steady at No.4 on the App Store alone.

Another new entry, sitting in ninth place overall, was Tie Dye from Crazy Labs. It accumulated 16 million installs, as well as taking the top spot on iOS. Meanwhile, Ruby Game Studios' Doctor Care debuted at No.10 overall. Its 15.6 million downloads saw it take second place on the App Store.

