Next month's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020 features speakers from the best in the business

By , Editor

Who are the movers and shakers in the mobile games scene? Join us on Tuesday 1st September for the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Games Makers 2020. We'll reveal our top 50 studios, creators and publishers in the mobile games world.

This year we're taking the Top 50 reveal online for the first time, and we're switching up the format to include exciting panels and interviews with leading industry names as well as hosting some digital chat rooms and a mixer for our VIPs.

Book your FREE place today and join us for a spectacular celebration of the best in mobile gaming!

N.B. As this is an exclusive event, we reserve the right to restrict access to some or all of the activities (but will notify you in advance if this is the case).

This event is primarily for developers and publishers only; monetisation companies, toolmakers and other service providers will only be allowed to connect with this event with one of a limited number of sponsor slots - please contact lisa.bissett@steelmedianetwork.com or chris@steelmedia.co.uk for details.

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

