News

Facebook criticises Apple for its App Store commission costs

Facebook criticises Apple for its App Store commission costs
By , Staff Writer

Facebook has jumped on the bandwagon and bashed Apple for its refusal to waive its 30 per cent commission for apps on the App Store.

As reported by Reuters, the social media giant asked for the waiver to prevent small businesses from suffering by paying a cut to Apple when it uses Facebook's new online product that is being launched on its platform.

It is not the first time that Facebook has complained about the American tech giant. Earlier this month, the Facebook Gaming app made its long awaited debut on iOS devices, although it had to remove instant games to meet Apple's strict criteria.

"Even on the main Facebook app and Messenger, we've been forced to bury instant games for years on iOS. This is shared pain across the games industry, which ultimately hurts players and devs and severely hamstrings innovation on mobile for other types of formats, like cloud gaming," said Facebook Gaming vicepresident Vivek Sharma.

To battle!

Facebook's dig at the tech giant comes just days after Apple removed Fortnite from its iOS storefront. Last week, Epic Games created a new payment option for its players, which effectively cut out both Apple and Google, preventing either firm from taking a commission. Unsurprisingly, neither tech goliath took the news well, meaning Fortnite is without a home on the major mobile storefronts.

However, Epic Games took the removal just as badly. In fact, the Fortnite creator is suing both Apple and Google, it has claimed that both companies are practicing an "unlawful monopoly."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 7th, 2020

Facebook Gaming launches app without Instant Games for iOS

News Jun 22nd, 2020

Report: Apple has rejected Facebook Gaming app at least five times already

as News Jul 30th, 2019

Facebook tops mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019

News Feb 8th, 2019

Fortnite surpasses $500 million for iOS in less than a year

News Feb 8th, 2017

Facebook Ads deliver the highest ROI across both Android and iOS

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies