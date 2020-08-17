News

Electronic Arts leadership has been in "wartime" mode since coronavirus pandemic

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The bosses of US publishing giant Electronic Arts have been in a "wartime" leadership mentality thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to the chief studios officer Laura Miele (pictured), who told GamesBeat that the exec team had been much more involved with its staff than it normally would be. Like many companies around the world, EA moved to working from home at the start of 2020 as governments around the world issued stay-at-home orders to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In the deep end

"We had to roll up sleeves and get in to work with our teams. As a company, the fact that we prioritised our people, that we immediately prioritised their safety and well-being," Miele said.

"They, in turn, were there for the players. They were committed to providing players with the best content. That’s something I’m proud of, with all the teams. The idea that we’re looking at games, looking at the future in a different way, about what players and the market want and need, and how we will deliver that. That will evolve and change. I’m optimistic that it’s going to be better than it was before, that our future is going to be better than our past. We’ve learned a tremendous amount. When you care about your teams and you care about your players, good things come from that. I hope that’s the story that will be written about us in the future."

Shareholders recently voted against pay proposals for EA's executive team following a letter of protest from CtW Investment Group.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInisder.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

