Oculus hardware will soon require a Facebook account to use all features

Oculus users will need to have a Facebook account to access all future devices.

As explained in a blog post, those with Oculus hardware will need to log in to the VR device through a Facebook account when using it for the first time, starting in October. However, users that already have an Oculus account will have the option to merge the two accounts. Although, if you do not combine them, you can still use your Oculus profile for two years.

Moreover, at the start of 2023, all support for Oculus accounts will end, meaning people with a device will require a Facebook account instead. Furthermore, steps will be taken to allow consumers to use what they have purchased, but some features may not be supported without a Facebook account.

Much to offer

"This could be because they include features that require a Facebook account or because a developer has chosen to no longer support the app or game you purchased," said Oculus.

"Giving people a single way to log into Oculus—using their Facebook account and password— will make it easier to find, connect, and play with friends in VR. We know that social VR has so much more to offer, and this change will make it possible to integrate many of the features people know and love on Facebook."

However, the news may come as quite a shock to those that remember Oculus founder Palmer Luckey insisting that a Facebook account would not be needed to use the company's Rift device.

Earlier this year, the Facebook-owned VR specialist confirmed it would stop production for its Oculus Go hardware. Meanwhile, the Quest has proven popular among consumers as it generated $100 million in one year through content spending.