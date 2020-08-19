Pocket Jam #5 heads online with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

It is just under a month before Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and once again we will be joined by the Finnish Game Jam to bring you Pocket Jam #5!

In collaboration with the Finnish Game Jam, the fifth edition of the Pocket Jam heads completely online during our digital conference next month, enabling game developers to take part without the need to travel.

What is a game jam?

The Finnish Game Jam is a non-profit association founded to organise game jam events and support game creation in Finland. A game jam brings together all types of game developers, whether they’re amateur, professional or students to innovate new games in a very short time span.

The Pocket Jam will take place over two days, Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15, and will task developers with creating bite-sized mobile games during the time allocated, You can choose your own platform and technology. Participants can work on an individual basis or in teams, as long as you are registered and have the space. The social aspect of the jam will take place Pocket Jam Discord server (if you haven’t taken part in previous years, you will receive a link closer to kick-off).

The best games generated during the Pocket Jam sprint will be unveiled on Friday, September 18, during a ceremony over Zoom that takes place in the morning of the conference. There may be prizes and - more importantly - kudos for the top games.

All participants will receive full access to the Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 conference program, meeting platform and fringe events if you sign up to the Pocket Jam #5. So on that note…

Sign up for the Pocket Jam #5 now

Take part in the fantastic Pocket Jam #5 at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and receive full access to the show! Make sure you register here.

And if you’re not taking part, but still want to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, please register your tickets now and you could save more than $190 with our Mid-Term discounted tickets.