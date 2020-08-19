News

Cornfox & Bros wins big at The Finnish Game Awards

Cornfox & Bros wins big at The Finnish Game Awards
By , Staff Writer

Cornfox & Bros won big at The Finnish Game Awards 2020 as it took home the Small Screen Game of the Year 2019 award with Oceanhorn 2.

The open-world adventure game was launched exclusively on Apple Arcade in September 2019, when the subscription service went live. We caught up with Cornfox & Bros earlier this year to learn more about the five-year development of Oceanhorn 2.

On the flip side, the Big Screen Game of the Year accolade went to Control by Remedy Entertainment, which also took home the Finnish Game of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the Best Creative Achievement of the Year 2019 went to Frozenbyte's Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince. The Applied Game Award 2019 went to Pikku Kakkosen Eskari, by the Pikku Kakkonen App Team, a brand dedicated to children.

Winner winner

Next, the Rookie of the Year accolade Oulu-based Resistance Games, while Sonja Ängeslevä picked up Power Player of the Year for her contribution to the Finnish games industry.

Finally, the IGDA Volunteer of the Year went to Joonas Häll. He holds several duties, one of which involved being the coordinator for the IGDA Helsinki hub.

Next month, Steel Media is hosting its first digital version of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki. Finnish developers can grab themselves a discount if they wish to attend the event - just use the code FinnishAwards342 to get three tickets for the price of two.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview May 11th, 2020

Indie Spotlight: Cornfox & Bros. co-founder details the five-year development behind Oceanhorn 2

News Jul 21st, 2014

Less is more: Oceanhorn's success was a product of "clear focus", says Heikki Repo

News Jun 17th, 2014

How one screenshot shot Oceanhorn to more than 1 million players

Interview Apr 29th, 2014

PG Connects Speaker Spotlight: Heikki Repo, Cornfox & Bros

Feature Dec 10th, 2013

A link between two worlds: The making of Oceanhorn

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies