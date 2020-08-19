News

Report: Oracle is looking at acquiring TikTok

Report: Oracle is looking at acquiring TikTok
By , Staff Writer

American tech firm Oracle may be interested in a deal with TikTok for its US operations.

As reported by the Financial Times – via The Verge – the software specialist has already held talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance. It has already begun to work with venture capital firms General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, as it is "seriously considering" a deal for the short-form clip app. If successful, Oracle would acquire operations in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Of course, American tech giant Microsoft has already begun to try and secure a deal, after US president Trump gave his blessing so long as an agreement could be reached within 45 days. However, Trump did go on to insist that he and the US government see a slice of the profits if the big M is successful, a move that has been branded "mafia-like."

Possible ban

Furthermore, the president recently demanded that TikTok divest its US operations within the next 90 days. It follows two executive orders that were signed by Trump, which would effectively ban both the video app and Tencent's WeChat.

However, it is worth noting that both Chinese firms could contest Trump's ruling, and TikTok's order will be voided should it come to an agreement with Microsoft, or possibly Oracle. But, its parent company is preparing to fight back, no doubt partly due to the fact that China's government has criticised ByteDance for having no backbone when it comes to the US president.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 17th, 2020

Trump is demanding that TikTok divest its US operations within 90 days

News Aug 11th, 2020

ByteDance is looking to fight back against Trump and the US ban of TikTok

News Aug 10th, 2020

TikTok is returning money to advertisers ahead of its possible US ban

News Aug 7th, 2020

President Trump signs executive orders to ban business with TikTok and WeChat

News Aug 4th, 2020

Update: Trump insists the US government should have a slice of Microsoft's TikTok deal

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies