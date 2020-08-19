Report: Oracle is looking at acquiring TikTok

American tech firm Oracle may be interested in a deal with TikTok for its US operations.

As reported by the Financial Times – via The Verge – the software specialist has already held talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance. It has already begun to work with venture capital firms General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, as it is "seriously considering" a deal for the short-form clip app. If successful, Oracle would acquire operations in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Of course, American tech giant Microsoft has already begun to try and secure a deal, after US president Trump gave his blessing so long as an agreement could be reached within 45 days. However, Trump did go on to insist that he and the US government see a slice of the profits if the big M is successful, a move that has been branded "mafia-like."

Possible ban

Furthermore, the president recently demanded that TikTok divest its US operations within the next 90 days. It follows two executive orders that were signed by Trump, which would effectively ban both the video app and Tencent's WeChat.

However, it is worth noting that both Chinese firms could contest Trump's ruling, and TikTok's order will be voided should it come to an agreement with Microsoft, or possibly Oracle. But, its parent company is preparing to fight back, no doubt partly due to the fact that China's government has criticised ByteDance for having no backbone when it comes to the US president.