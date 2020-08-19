Dev.Play 2020 goes online on November 3-4 - registrations open now

On Tuesday, November 3 to Wednesday, November 4, the game development conference for Eastern Europe goes completely online with the 2020 edition of Dev.Play.

The conference will include two days of live streaming, each lasting around eight hours, through two digital stages. The main theme of this year’s edition is Innovation in Video Games. Executives from top companies such as Quantic Dream, Rovio or Google will cover topics which include cloud gaming, audio gaming, monetization trends, the new hardware generation and more.

Game Dev Business & Publishing will also return as the other main track, and the event will continue to include key features such as business matchmaking, a virtual expo, pitching opportunities and more. The conference is dedicated to game developers, investors, publishers and any other professionals interested in the game development industry.

The conference will take place within a dedicated online platform, offering all the content and features participants are used to receiving at an offline event. They will be able to watch sessions and attend workshops, follow speakers, discover and network with peers (one-on-one), connect with developers, publishers and investors, attend pitching sessions, visit virtual booths with games showcased and engage with the community. Dev.Play 2020 will also bring back its Awards Gala, which will celebrate the best games showcased at the event.

Tickets are now available with Early Bird discounts, however this discount runs out on Tuesday, September 15th. For an 10% off the price of tickets, use code PGConnects when registering your tickets. For more information, click here.