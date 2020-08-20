Conference schedule has been revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 is now live!

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference goes online on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and we're very excited to share with you all that’s happening during the week.

Over 1,500 games industry professionals from all around the world will log onto our system to hear from more than 250 of the world’s leading authorities of the games industry, from companies such as DICE, Rovio, King, Ubisoft, Jagex, Microsoft, Unity, Fingersoft, Sony and many more.

Joining Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 in the digital realm is partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1, making its online debut. Combining both events, that’s 21 conference tracks, 170+ sessions and 170+ hours of video content streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.

In addition to the amazing conference talks, seminars and panels, we're also running online versions of the fringe events from our live conferences:

