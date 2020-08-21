News

Just one week left to save on the price of tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

By , Special Features Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020is just under one month away, and this is your last chance to save on the price of tickets.

On Monday September 14 to Friday September 18, our annual Helsinki conference goes online-only with a week of livestreamed and recorded conference tracks, pitching, networking, mentorship sessions and much more.

And at midnight on Thursday August 27th, our tickets will revert to full price from our Mid-Term discounted offer, leaving you one week to save on your tickets. So make sure you don’t miss out and book now!

Here’s what you can look forward to:

We look forward to hosting you for a week of cutting edge content, superlative seminars and extensive networking.

Book your tickets today

Don’t miss out on your last chance to save on the price of tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

