March Capital unviels a $60 million March Gaming Fund

Market firm March Capital has launched a $60 million March Gaming Fund.

As the name implies, the investment money will be used for opportunities within the games market. Namely in seed and Series A opportunities, with interest in gaming content, infrastructure, and tech.

"Within the past decade, gaming has joined the ranks of becoming a mainstream conversation. Once viewed as solely for geeks, gaming is now incredibly widespread, and it is an enthusiastic part of our culture," said March Capital managing partner Gregory Milken.

"Gaming has become an active, multi-directional activity, and esports, streaming, audience participation, chats/communication, and game viewership will lead to immediate further rewards in gaming investing in the next five years. Game engines are being used to create the latest content, including the most successful TV shows and movies. As such, I'm thrilled to announce our new fund, that is 100% focused on the gaming industry."

Prime opportunity

The opportunity within the games space is great, as shown in a report by Newzoo last month. The mobile sector alone is expected to bring in $77.2 billion this year, an increase of 13.3 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, the platform is expected to boast around 2.6 billion players at the end of 2020.

Moreover, the games industry as a whole is believed to bring in $159.3 billion this year, and that is expected to increase to $200 billion by 2023.

"While March Capital has long invested in gaming, we realized that we had a subset of investors and constituents who were very interested in gaming. We decided to dedicate a fund just for gaming investments and use our unique expertise and evaluation capabilities to fully capitalize on this opportunity," said Milken.

"As a life-long gamer, I cannot wait to continue to identify, invest in, and advise those like-minded entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of game platform creation and content development."