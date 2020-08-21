News

Join us on August 25th for our next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

By , Editor

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 25th August at 4pm BST, with a focus on the growth and importance of online events during the pandemic.

Our speakers include:

  • Sally Kevan, Global Events Manager, Steel Media;
  • Leon Winkler, director of international events at Ubisoft;
  • Alex Verrey, director of global PR at Heaven Media;
  • Leanne Peppiatt, PR and Events Manager, Splash Damage

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like pitching to publishers and more.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, including Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 14th-18th.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

