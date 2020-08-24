TikTok is taking Trump and his executive order to court

ByteDance-owned short-clip app TikTok will challenge US president Donald Trump over a proposed ban of the app.

As reported by Reuters, the Chinese firm will contend the executive order Trump signed earlier this month, which would have effectively banned the app in the US. Given that TikTok has chosen court action, Tencent could adopt a similar route as the president also signed an executive order to remove WeChat from the country.

Furthermore, the president went on to give TikTok 90 days to divest its US operations, an attempt to pressure the company into taking a deal with Microsoft, or possibly software giant Oracle, who recently showed an interest.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," said TikTok.

We tried

However, the Chinese firm did try to engage in talks with the US administration for over a year, with little success as it faced "a lack of due process."

"Even though we strongly disagree with the administration's concerns, for nearly a year, we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution. What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses," said TikTok spokesman Josh Gartner to The Verge.

Tensions have been rising between the Chinese company and Trump, no doubt due to the less than ideal relations between China and the US. However, interestingly, TikTok has had to remove over 380,000 videos due to hate speech, all from the US alone, and the company is committed to fighting toxic behaviour.