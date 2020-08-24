News

Homa Games is hosting the first IP hypercasual game jam

By , Staff Writer

Homa Games is set to host the first-ever IP hypercasual game jam online with more than 100 developers expected to take part.

Starting on September 9th, the event will run for 12 days and conclude on September 21st. The game jam's theme will be announced on the first day. Participants will have the chance to win a share of the $150,000 prize pool, should they create a game with an RRD1 of over 40 per cent and an RRD7 of more than 10 per cent.

Registration for the IP hypercasual game jam is now open - for those who are interested, you can sign up here.

"We are thrilled to launch the first-ever IP hypercasual Game Jam, but we're even more excited to work with developers interested in hypercasual game development. I want to welcome everyone in this year's Game Jam, and I look forward to seeing what everyone creates," said Homa Games co-founder and CRO Olivier Le Bas.

A good year

2020 has proven to be a good year for Homa Games, as its collaboration with Hasbro on NERF Epic Pranks! proved to be successful. Furthermore, the company absorbed the free-to-play mobile games specialist, IRL Team.


