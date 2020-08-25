The speakers you won't want to miss at next month's PGC Helsinki Digital

The countdown to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital has begun! We're just under three weeks away and we can't wait to kick things off on Monday 14th September for five days of games industry action.

With over 250 speakers sharing their insight in the form of seminars, panels and fireside chats - we guarantee there will be something for everyone! See the full conference schedule here.

Our Mid Term offer ends at midnight this Thursday August 27 - book today and you could save up to $260!

Read on to see some of our highlights for each track and the talks you will definitely want to tune into during the week.

Save up to $260

Mid Term discounts end at midnight this Thursday August 27, so don't miss out and book now!