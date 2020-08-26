World of Tanks Blitz battles its way on to Nintendo Switch

Wargaming has released its team-based mobile MMO World of Tanks Blitz for Nintendo Switch.

The release marks the first partnership between Wargaming and Nintendo. Currently, World of Tanks Blitz has more than 137 downloads worldwide. Furthermore, there will be cross-play compatibility between the Switch, PC and mobile devices. Those who already have a Wargaming account can carry over their progress to the console.

Moreover, players on Nintendo Switch will receive free gifts to get them started – 1,000 gold, two tanks, and three days premium account access.

It's war

"World of Tanks Blitz is the very first Wargaming title to launch on a Nintendo platform, unveiling its signature tank gameplay to even more gamers around the world. Launching on the Nintendo Switch is a perfect match for us, since the platform's on-the-go gaming ability and impressive graphic fidelity fit the game's playstyle and audience," said World of Tanks Blitz product director Andrey Ryabovol.

Earlier this year, a battle pass system was introduced to the MMO, with both a premium and free version available.