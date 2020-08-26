News

World of Tanks Blitz battles its way on to Nintendo Switch

World of Tanks Blitz battles its way on to Nintendo Switch
By , Staff Writer

Wargaming has released its team-based mobile MMO World of Tanks Blitz for Nintendo Switch.

The release marks the first partnership between Wargaming and Nintendo. Currently, World of Tanks Blitz has more than 137 downloads worldwide. Furthermore, there will be cross-play compatibility between the Switch, PC and mobile devices. Those who already have a Wargaming account can carry over their progress to the console.

Moreover, players on Nintendo Switch will receive free gifts to get them started – 1,000 gold, two tanks, and three days premium account access.

It's war

"World of Tanks Blitz is the very first Wargaming title to launch on a Nintendo platform, unveiling its signature tank gameplay to even more gamers around the world. Launching on the Nintendo Switch is a perfect match for us, since the platform's on-the-go gaming ability and impressive graphic fidelity fit the game's playstyle and audience," said World of Tanks Blitz product director Andrey Ryabovol.

Earlier this year, a battle pass system was introduced to the MMO, with both a premium and free version available.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 20th, 2020

Nintendo is bringing the Switch to Brazil

1 Interview Aug 13th, 2020

Live and Kicking: How World of Tanks Blitz has battled its way up through the charts for six years

as News Jul 7th, 2020

Nintendo is not giving up on its mobile division

News Jul 3rd, 2020

Nintendo Switch sales have more than doubled in the UK since last year

as News Jun 29th, 2020

Nintendo Switch production is getting back on track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies