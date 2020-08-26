Summer Games Done Quick raises $2.3 million for charity

Online speed run event Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) managed to raise $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders this year.

The event ran between August 16th and 23rd and brought the total raised so far to $28.5 million since it started back in 2010.

The $2.3 million that SGDQ raised this year is actually down on the $3 million that it managed to bring in during the SGDQ 2019 and the Awesome Games Done Quick events which ran last year and in January 2020 respectively.

With speed

Games featured in this year's SGDQ included Knights of the Old Republic, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Half-Life: Alyx, which were completed in under 45 minutes, 30 minutes, and 31 minutes respectively.

The next speed run event, Awesome Games Done Quick, will be taking place between January 3rd and 10th.

In April, Games Done Quick raised $400,000 for coronavirus relief.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.