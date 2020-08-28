From A to Z - which top companies will you be meeting online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki Digital 2020?

It's just two weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live for an incredible week of networking, talks, seminars, panels, showcases, pitches and more. And boy do we have an amazing lineup of companies to share with you!
During the week of Monday September 14 to Friday September 18, over 1,500 industry professionals will log onto our meeting platform to connect, network and learn from some of the games industry’s leading experts. You could meet the likes of King, Unity, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Fingersoft, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook and hundreds more from each corner of the industry. Virtual attendees range from students and talented indie developers, to C-level executives from the biggest investors, publishers and investors.
Unlimited online networking
Each of those attendees has access to the MeetToMatch platform at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, 24 hours a day throughout the week. This enables you to connect with other industry professionals to digitally meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your own office.
We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part, and will update it closer to the event - but now it's up to you to find out who you will be speaking with.
A
- A Thinking Ape
- ABRA
- Actioncy
- AdInMo
- Agnitio Capital
- Agora.io
- Akiwy
- Akolyte
- Alexsoft
- Altagram
- Alternova
- Altitude Games
- Amazon Web Services
- Amber
- American University of Beirut
- Amplifier Game Invest
- Animoca Brands
- Antler Interactive
- App Annie
- AppLovin
- AppMagic
- App Radar
- APPS Mobile Game Studio
- Arcane Circus
- Arkane Network
- Ascendant Digital
- Ascended Studio
- askblu.ai
- Atash Qasim
- Atom Universe
- Atomic Entertainment
- AudioMob
- Axie Infinity/Sky Mavis
- Azarus.io
B
- Backpack Software
- Bahlsenwitz
- Baller Games
- BBG Entertainment
- Behaviour Interactive
- Belka Games
- Big Karma
- Big Ideas Machine
- Binance
- BITKRAFT Esports Ventures
- Bitski
- Black Block
- Block Bastards
- Block Crafters
- Blockade Games
- Blockchain Founders Fund
- BlockhainPROseed
- BlockRocket
- Blok Party
- Bombay Play
- BON Games
- Boom Corp
- BoomBit
- Brazil Games Association
- British Esports Association
- Bungie
C
- CareGame
- Carry1st
- Chaloot
- ChargeUp Games
- Cherry Pick Talent
- Chorus Worldwide
- CineMoiWorld
- Clipwire Games
- Cocos-BCX
- Code Wizards
- Company Compute Unit
- Consulate General of Finland LA
- Convergence
- CoolGames Cre
- Crazy Labs
- Creativity 360 Studio
- Crescent Code
- Cririon (an EA Studio)
- Critical Force
- Crosstree Creative
- Crypto Curry Club
- CryptoGames
- Curve Digital
- Cyberdeck
D
- Daisu Games
- Dapper Labs
- DappRadar
- Dark Horse Digital
- DATOU Games
- DEA Play
- DECA Games
- Deconstructor of Fun
- Definite Studios
- DeFi Rate
- devtodev
- DICE
- Digikhel
- DigiPlay
- Digital Future Games
- Dimoso
- Dirtybit
- Dive
- DLA Piper
- double jump.tokyo
- Drake Star Partners
E
- E-prepag
- East Side Games
- EastLab Consulting
- Easy Key Ventures
- Edge
- Elite Game Developers
- ENCE Esports
- Enjin
- Enthusiast Gaming
- Epic LLama
- Esigame (Beijing) Technology Culture
- Esports Gaming League
- Esports Insider
- European Commission
- European Union Funding
- EVOS Esports
F
- FarBridge
- Feinberg Consulting
- Fellow Traveller
- Fenwick & West
- FGL & Tamalaki Publishing
- Fingersoft
- Finite Games
- Finnish Game Jam
- Firescore Interactive
- Flying Beast Labs
- Fnatic
- Free Pixel Games
- Freeverse.io
- Friendbase
- Full HP
- Fundamentally Games
- Funday Factory
- Futureplay Games
G
- GAME Credits
- Game Dragons
- Game Drive
- Game Transactionz
- Gamearound
- Gameloft
- GameRefinery
- Games Workshop
- Gametator
- GAMEVIL COM2US Europe
- Gamma Law
- Garena
- Gbanga
- Genuine Entertainment
- Genvid Technologies
- Geogrify / Global Game Jam
- GetSocial, a Keywords Studio
- Global Top Round
- GlobalStep
- Glu Mobile
- Goodbay Technologies
- Gortyn Code
- GOSU Data Lab
- G-STAR
- Gracone
- Grand Beats Production
- Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow
- Green Island
- Greener Grass
- GreyCode
- Grimfox Games
- Groovy Antoid
H
- Hairy Heart Games
- Half Mermaid Productions
- Hashstash
- HAZ Film
- HBK
- Helmi Games
- Helsinki Games Capital
- HeyStephenHey
- Hiro Capital
- HitPoint Studios
- Homa Games
- Housemarque
- Huey Games
- Hutch
- Human Soft
- Huuuge Games
- Hypeful
- Hyper Hippo Productions
- HyprMX
I
- Ianaa
- ICO Partners
- IGDA
- Ikune Labs
- Illuminia Studios
- Imperia Online
- ImpliedSouls
- Infinity Starlight Studios
- InGame Group
- Irdeto
- ironSource
J
- Jabatoba
- Jagex
- Jam City
- JoyPac
K
- Karnak Studios
- KEMCO
- Kenkkilä
- Kessels Game Studio
- KeyArt Games
- King
- Kiro’o Games
- Konvoy Ventures
- Koukoi Games
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- KuniaLabs
- Kuuasema
- Kwalee
L
- Lab Cave
- LAB University of Applied Sciences
- Leti Arts
- LILA Games
- Lionheart Games
- Lockwood Publishing
- London Venture Partners
- LootBoy
- Lost Hoodie
- Lucid Sight
- LudiqueWorks
- Ludo World
M
- Mad Data
- Made With Jam
- MAG Interactive
- Makers Fund
- Mampel Skyliner
- Manifesto Games
- Medal.tv
- Mediatonic
- Merfolk Games
- Metamoki
- MetricWorks
- Microsoft
- Midoki
- Miksapix Interactive
- MildMania
- Miniclip
- MiTale
- Mixi
- MixMarvel
- Monobit
- Moonjump
- Musopia
N
- N3TWORK
- Naturalmotion
- Navigator Games
- NCSOFT
- Neogames Finland
- NEOWIZ
- Next Games
- Niantic
- Niko Partners
- Nitro Games
- Nopia
- North Breeze Entertainment
- Northzone Ventures
- Nyamakop
O
- Oddsock Concepts
- Odin Law & Media
- Omdia
- Omeda Studios
- One 3 Creative
- OpenBack
- OpenSea
P
- Paladin Studios
- PAMTECH
- PANONY
- Paradise Game
- PCGamesN
- Peliosuuskunta Expa
- PeopleFun
- Perfect Day Productions
- Perfect Earth
- Phezos
- Phoenix
- PHZ Game Studios
- PickFu
- Pikkukala
- Pineleaf Studio
- Pixel Noire Games
- Pixelmatic
- Pixion Games
- Pixtel
- Play Ventures
- Playtra Games
- Playtika
- Playtra
- Pointvoucher
- Poki
- Pole To Win
- PostBeta
- PROfounders Capital
- ProjectMQ
- PTW
- Puzzles & Games
Q
- Quantum Tech Partners
- Quicksave
R
- Ragnarok Studios
- Raw Fury Games
- Real Media Now
- Reality Gaming Group
- RE:BIND.io
- Rebellion
- Recontact Games
- RedFOX Labs
- Remerge
- Remote Control Productions
- Resistance Games
- RFOX Games
- Riot Games
- RocketRide Games
- Roll20
S
- S.C. Green Horse Games
- SAE Institute
- Saga Performance
- Scopely
- Seepia Playables
- Sentience
- Seriously Digital Entertainment
- Silencer Lites
- Singular
- Smilegate
- SOFTGAMES
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Solaris Mobile
- Sony Pictures
- South-Eastern University of Applied Sciences
- Sparq
- SpecialEffect
- SpicaTech / Wixel Studios
- Splinterlands
- SplitMetrics
- Spry Fox
- Square Enix
- sQuaricon
- Starloop
- StikiPixels
- StoriePlay
- Stumbling Cat
- Sumo Group
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Super Secret Plan A
- Supersonic
- Supremacy Games
- SYBO Games
T
- Tag Games
- Take This
- Tamalaki
- Tamatem
- Tarentum AI
- Ten Square Games
- Tenjin
- TENTUPLAY (Sentience)
- Teravision Games
- Texas Student Television
- The Berry Guild
- The Sandbox
- Thoughtfish
- Thru The Blu
- Timba Games
- Tin Man Games/Steel Sky Productions
- Toadman Interactive
- TokenPocket
- Tower Studios
- TPub Comics
- Trail
- Traplight
- Transcend Fund
- Triolith Games
- TSTV
U
- Ubisoft RedLynx
- Ubium Oy
- Umami Games
- Unicorn Pirates Studio
- Unity Technologies
- Unlock Audio
- UnusuAll Ventures
- Up360
- Utopia Analytics
- UX is Fine!
V
- Versus Systems
- Vungle
W
- War Riders
- Wellspring Learning Community
- Wicked Sick
- Wixel Studios
- Women in Games Finland
- Women In Games International
- Wonderock
X
- XAYA
Z
- ZeptoLab
1-9
- 12traits
- 1Up Capital
- 1Up Ventures
Book now
Book your ticket now to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and network with all these amazing companies digitally! What are you waiting for?
If you book a ticket to November’s G-STAR conference while you’re there, you can save an additional 20% too.
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
To support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re inviting a select amount of people currently out of work and looking for a new role absolutely FREE.
