From A to Z - which top companies will you be meeting online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki Digital 2020?

It's just two weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live for an incredible week of networking, talks, seminars, panels, showcases, pitches and more. And boy do we have an amazing lineup of companies to share with you!

During the week of Monday September 14 to Friday September 18, over 1,500 industry professionals will log onto our meeting platform to connect, network and learn from some of the games industry’s leading experts. You could meet the likes of King, Unity, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Fingersoft, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook and hundreds more from each corner of the industry. Virtual attendees range from students and talented indie developers, to C-level executives from the biggest investors, publishers and investors.

Unlimited online networking

Each of those attendees has access to the MeetToMatch platform at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, 24 hours a day throughout the week. This enables you to connect with other industry professionals to digitally meet, discuss, do deals and make plans at a time that suits you from the comfort of your own office.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part, and will update it closer to the event - but now it's up to you to find out who you will be speaking with.

L-R: Agora.io, App Annie, Amazon Web Services, DICE

A

A Thinking Ape

ABRA

Actioncy

AdInMo

Agnitio Capital

Agora.io

Akiwy

Akolyte

Alexsoft

Altagram

Alternova

Altitude Games

Amazon Web Services

Amber

American University of Beirut

Amplifier Game Invest

Animoca Brands

Antler Interactive

App Annie

AppLovin

AppMagic

App Radar

APPS Mobile Game Studio

Arcane Circus

Arkane Network

Ascendant Digital

Ascended Studio

askblu.ai

Atash Qasim

Atom Universe

Atomic Entertainment

AudioMob

Axie Infinity/Sky Mavis

Azarus.io

B

Backpack Software

Bahlsenwitz

Baller Games

BBG Entertainment

Behaviour Interactive

Belka Games

Big Karma

Big Ideas Machine

Binance

BITKRAFT Esports Ventures

Bitski

Black Block

Block Bastards

Block Crafters

Blockade Games

Blockchain Founders Fund

BlockhainPROseed

BlockRocket

Blok Party

Bombay Play

BON Games

Boom Corp

BoomBit

Brazil Games Association

British Esports Association

Bungie

C

CareGame

Carry1st

Chaloot

ChargeUp Games

Cherry Pick Talent

Chorus Worldwide

CineMoiWorld

Clipwire Games

Cocos-BCX

Code Wizards

Company Compute Unit

Consulate General of Finland LA

Convergence

CoolGames Cre

Crazy Labs

Creativity 360 Studio

Crescent Code

Cririon (an EA Studio)

Critical Force

Crosstree Creative

Crypto Curry Club

CryptoGames

Curve Digital

Cyberdeck

D

Daisu Games

Dapper Labs

DappRadar

Dark Horse Digital

DATOU Games

DEA Play

DECA Games

Deconstructor of Fun

Definite Studios

DeFi Rate

devtodev

DICE

Digikhel

DigiPlay

Digital Future Games

Dimoso

Dirtybit

Dive

DLA Piper

double jump.tokyo

Drake Star Partners

L-R: Enthusiast Gaming, Facebook, Fingersoft, Google

E

E-prepag

East Side Games

EastLab Consulting

Easy Key Ventures

Edge

Elite Game Developers

ENCE Esports

Enjin

Enthusiast Gaming

Epic LLama

Esigame (Beijing) Technology Culture

Esports Gaming League

Esports Insider

European Commission

European Union Funding

EVOS Esports

F

Facebook

FarBridge

Feinberg Consulting

Fellow Traveller

Fenwick & West

FGL & Tamalaki Publishing

Fingersoft

Finite Games

Finnish Game Jam

Firescore Interactive

Flying Beast Labs

Fnatic

Free Pixel Games

Freeverse.io

Friendbase

Full HP

Fundamentally Games

Funday Factory

Futureplay Games

G

GAME Credits

Game Dragons

Game Drive

Game Transactionz

Gamearound

Gameloft

GameRefinery

Games Workshop

Gametator

GAMEVIL COM2US Europe

Gamma Law

Garena

Gbanga

Genuine Entertainment

Genvid Technologies

Geogrify / Global Game Jam

GetSocial, a Keywords Studio

Global Top Round

GlobalStep

Glu Mobile

Goodbay Technologies

Google

Gortyn Code

GOSU Data Lab

G-STAR

Gracone

Grand Beats Production

Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow

Green Island

Greener Grass

GreyCode

Grimfox Games

Groovy Antoid

H

Hairy Heart Games

Half Mermaid Productions

Hashstash

HAZ Film

HBK

Helmi Games

Helsinki Games Capital

HeyStephenHey

Hiro Capital

HitPoint Studios

Homa Games

Housemarque

Huey Games

Hutch

Human Soft

Huuuge Games

Hypeful

Hyper Hippo Productions

HyprMX

I

Ianaa

ICO Partners

IGDA

Ikune Labs

Illuminia Studios

Imperia Online

ImpliedSouls

Infinity Starlight Studios

InGame Group

Irdeto

ironSource

J

Jabatoba

Jagex

Jam City

JoyPac

K

Karnak Studios

KEMCO

Kenkkilä

Kessels Game Studio

KeyArt Games

King

Kiro’o Games

Konvoy Ventures

Koukoi Games

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

KuniaLabs

Kuuasema

Kwalee

L-R: G-Star, Jagex, King, Microsoft

L

Lab Cave

LAB University of Applied Sciences

Leti Arts

LILA Games

Lionheart Games

Lockwood Publishing

London Venture Partners

LootBoy

Lost Hoodie

Lucid Sight

LudiqueWorks

Ludo World

M

Mad Data

Made With Jam

MAG Interactive

Makers Fund

Mampel Skyliner

Manifesto Games

Medal.tv

Mediatonic

Merfolk Games

Metamoki

MetricWorks

Microsoft

Midoki

Miksapix Interactive

MildMania

Miniclip

MiTale

Mixi

MixMarvel

Monobit

Moonjump

Musopia

N

N3TWORK

Naturalmotion

Navigator Games

NCSOFT

Neogames Finland

NEOWIZ

Next Games

Niantic

Niko Partners

Nitro Games

Nopia

North Breeze Entertainment

Northzone Ventures

Nyamakop

O

Oddsock Concepts

Odin Law & Media

Omdia

Omeda Studios

One 3 Creative

OpenBack

OpenSea

P

Paladin Studios

PAMTECH

PANONY

Paradise Game

PCGamesN

Peliosuuskunta Expa

PeopleFun

Perfect Day Productions

Perfect Earth

Phezos

Phoenix

PHZ Game Studios

PickFu

Pikkukala

Pineleaf Studio

Pixel Noire Games

Pixelmatic

Pixion Games

Pixtel

Play Ventures

Playtra Games

Playtika

Playtra

Pointvoucher

Poki

Pole To Win

PostBeta

PROfounders Capital

ProjectMQ

PTW

Puzzles & Games

Q

Quantum Tech Partners

Quicksave

R

Ragnarok Studios

Raw Fury Games

Real Media Now

Reality Gaming Group

RE:BIND.io

Rebellion

Recontact Games

RedFOX Labs

Remerge

Remote Control Productions

Resistance Games

RFOX Games

Riot Games

RocketRide Games

Roll20

S

S.C. Green Horse Games

SAE Institute

Saga Performance

Scopely

Seepia Playables

Sentience

Seriously Digital Entertainment

Silencer Lites

Singular

Smilegate

SOFTGAMES

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Solaris Mobile

Sony Pictures

South-Eastern University of Applied Sciences

Sparq

SpecialEffect

SpicaTech / Wixel Studios

Splinterlands

SplitMetrics

Spry Fox

Square Enix

sQuaricon

Starloop

StikiPixels

StoriePlay

Stumbling Cat

Sumo Group

Super Evil Megacorp

Super Secret Plan A

Supersonic

Supremacy Games

SYBO Games

L-R: Miniclip, NCSOFT, Niantic, Riot Games

T

Tag Games

Take This

Tamalaki

Tamatem

Tarentum AI

Ten Square Games

Tenjin

TENTUPLAY (Sentience)

Teravision Games

Texas Student Television

The Berry Guild

The Sandbox

Thoughtfish

Thru The Blu

Timba Games

Tin Man Games/Steel Sky Productions

Toadman Interactive

TokenPocket

Tower Studios

TPub Comics

Trail

Traplight

Transcend Fund

Triolith Games

TSTV

Twitter

U

Ubisoft RedLynx

Ubium Oy

Umami Games

Unicorn Pirates Studio

Unity Technologies

Unlock Audio

UnusuAll Ventures

Up360

Utopia Analytics

UX is Fine!

V

Versus Systems

Vungle

W

War Riders

Wellspring Learning Community

Wicked Sick

Wixel Studios

Women in Games Finland

Women In Games International

Wonderock

X

XAYA

Z

ZeptoLab

1-9

12traits

1Up Capital

1Up Ventures

L-R: Square Enix, Twitter, Ubisoft, Unity

Book now

Book your ticket now to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and network with all these amazing companies digitally! What are you waiting for?

If you book a ticket to November’s G-STAR conference while you’re there, you can save an additional 20% too.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

To support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re inviting a select amount of people currently out of work and looking for a new role absolutely FREE.