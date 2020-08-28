Calling all recruiters - find your next great talent with Careers Week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Helsinki!

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is just around the corner, and once again we'll have industry experts from around the world joining us to share their insights into the mobile market for an entire week.

It's an event that also attracts a wide range of talent in the industry, some of whom are looking for their next adventure in the industry - indeed, jobseekers can sign up for a free ticket for the show to help them on their journey.

With all this talent floating around, it's the perfect opportunity for recruiters and companies looking to grow their talent pool to step in, meet some exciting people, and maybe walk away with some new potential hires.

Connecting talent

It's all part of our Careers Week initiative, offering a wealth of opportunities to connect jobseekers and recruiters so they can form a wonderful alliance together. It includes activities such as:

A digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused ‘recruitment’ talks, panels and round-tables/badged in the show

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

We have a range of free and premium opportunities to advertise your vacancies with our event, so no matter your budget, we can help you find your next great hire.

Reach out and touch base

For starters, recruiters can get in touch with us via this form to let us know what positions they're hiring for, and we'll help connect them with the right initiatives and the right candidates as described above.

And if you're looking for a sponsorship opportunity, or one of our more premium recruitment options, do contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk to find out about what we can offer to help you find the right talent.

With plenty of opportunities for recruitment available at the show, it's definitely not one to miss. Make sure you pick up your ticket today!