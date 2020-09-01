Learn about the Finnish games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Finland's Finest, a chance to gain a stronger insight into the Finnish games industry.

Tuesday September 15th

9:00 - The track will kick off with a superstar session by Neogames director KooPee Hiltunen. His talk is titled Finland then and now.

10:30 - Next up we have Futureplay Games CEO and co-founder Jami Laes. The mobile games specialist will discuss five years of Futureplay Games.

11:00 - After a bit of advice when it comes to your customers? Well then, you will not want to miss a session with Nitro Games CEO Jussi Tahtinen, as offers guidance on how to know your customer and what they want.

11:30 - Moving on, it is time to learn more about Fingersoft, and its all-new game development funnel, with the company's director of business development Daniel Rantala.

12:00 - Finally, we have a panel focused on the topic of the future of Finland's game industry. Taking to the stage, we have three experts poised to give their opinions, the first being Helsinki Games Capital managing director Gabriele Aimone. He will be joined by Neogames director KooPee Hiltunen and Peliosuuskunta Expa (Expa Game Business Co-operative) chairman of the board Tuomas Roininen.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital here.