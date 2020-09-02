Deutsche Telekom launches cloud gaming platform MagentaGaming

Telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom has released its cloud gaming platform dubbed MagentaGaming.

The new service is currently available as an over-the-top media service in Germany. Customers will be offered a free three-month trial period.

"MagentaGaming will increase user experience for a much broader audience thanks to lower entry barriers for high-quality gaming. Together with our great partners, our strong network capabilities in Germany, and the huge existing customer base we are sure that MagentaGaming will drive the cloud gaming market forward," said Deutsche Telekom MagentaGaming chief product officer Dominik Lauf.

Exciting partnership

However, the tech to build and maintain the streaming service was provided by RemoteMyApp, who will continue to look after the platform.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Deutsche Telekom for the last two years, and it is exciting to now see our gaming product in the hands of its users," said RemoteMyApp CEO Andreas Hestbeck.

"The partnership has enabled RMA to push our cloud gaming technology fast-forward, and we are looking forward to making the best use of this experience and assisting global tech/media businesses that are keen to join the cloud gaming wave. We are proud to be the key technology partner for Deutsche Telekom as they are spearheading this trend in the entertainment space."