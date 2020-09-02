Indie studio Vlambeer is shutting down after 10 years

Indie games developer Vlambeer has broken up on its tenth anniversary.

In a post on Twitter, the studio – aka Rami Ismail and Jan Willem Nijman – revealed that it was closing down. The firm said that this wasn't a sad day, but rather was "the happy conclusion to a whirlwind decade."

"It feels like we've achieved what we set out to do – as a studio, as a voice, and as individuals, and we are extremely grateful for these past years," Vlambeer said.

Happy accident

Speaking to Polygon, the studio revealed that the plan was never to keep Vlambeer running for as long as it did.

“We accidentally ended up [here,]” Ismail said. “We never meant Vlambeer to be what it is now."

Vlambeer was founded on September 1st, 2010, following the launch of its first title Super Crate Box in May of that year. The following year, the studio released Serious Sam: The Random Encounter for Devolver Digital, before rolling out Gun Godz in 2012.

Mobile title Ridiculous Fishing was released in 2013 ahead of 2014's Luftrausers. The firm's last title was roguelike Nuclear Throne, which hit shelves in 2015. Vlambeer has been working on a new title called Ultrabugs, which is apparently still coming out.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.