News

Indie studio Vlambeer is shutting down after 10 years

Indie studio Vlambeer is shutting down after 10 years
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Indie games developer Vlambeer has broken up on its tenth anniversary.

In a post on Twitter, the studio – aka Rami Ismail and Jan Willem Nijman – revealed that it was closing down. The firm said that this wasn't a sad day, but rather was "the happy conclusion to a whirlwind decade."

"It feels like we've achieved what we set out to do – as a studio, as a voice, and as individuals, and we are extremely grateful for these past years," Vlambeer said.

Happy accident

Speaking to Polygon, the studio revealed that the plan was never to keep Vlambeer running for as long as it did.

“We accidentally ended up [here,]” Ismail said. “We never meant Vlambeer to be what it is now."

Vlambeer was founded on September 1st, 2010, following the launch of its first title Super Crate Box in May of that year. The following year, the studio released Serious Sam: The Random Encounter for Devolver Digital, before rolling out Gun Godz in 2012.

Mobile title Ridiculous Fishing was released in 2013 ahead of 2014's Luftrausers. The firm's last title was roguelike Nuclear Throne, which hit shelves in 2015. Vlambeer has been working on a new title called Ultrabugs, which is apparently still coming out.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Oct 18th, 2018

Minit developer encourages developers to share games made without crunch

News Apr 14th, 2020

Alien: Blackout developer Rival Games closes its doors as coronavirus shuts down partnership opportunities

News Jul 6th, 2018

Indie is dead. Long live indie

News Mar 27th, 2018

Vlambeer and Mag Interactive set to speak at Develop: Brighton 2018

News Mar 22nd, 2018

Gorogoa grabs a brace of awards at GDC

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies