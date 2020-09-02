News

Report: AT&T is no longer selling the Warner Bros games arm

Report: AT&T is no longer selling the Warner Bros games arm
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

US telecoms giant AT&T has apparently removed Warner Bros' games arm from sale after deciding that it was too valuable to sell.

That's according to Bloomberg, which reports that the company has opted to not sell Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment after some working at the firm realised its potential for growth.

The firm might also have seen how the games business has soared due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with people looking for entertainment as they were ordered to stay at home. Selling the business also seems to have been much more complicated than previously anticipated, with numerous licensing deals to be untangled, particularly for titles with Warner Bros IP attached.

Too good to sell

This also seems to come following a change in leadership at AT&T, with John Stankey taking the CEO position from Randall Stephenson in July of this year.

The news that Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment was up for sale broke in June of this year. AT&T was apparently in discussions with games giants including Microsoft, Take-Two, EA and Activision Blizzard to sell WBIE.

Last month, a statement from the arm's CEO, Jason Kilar seemed to suggest that WBIE was no longer up for sale anymore.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jun 15th, 2020

Report: AT&T is looking to sell its Warner Bros games arm

News Aug 10th, 2020

AT&T appears to be keeping hold of Warner Bros. Interactive

News Jul 7th, 2020

Report: Xbox is interested in buying Warner Bros' games division

as News Jun 22nd, 2020

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened launches open beta in China

as News Jun 15th, 2020

NetEase teams up with Warner Bros for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies